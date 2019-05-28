This Week: Bike East Bay Volunteer, Local Media, Urban Bicycling
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/tonight! Bike East Bay Volunteer Night. Stop by Bike East Bay’s office to chat with fellow members and work on group office tasks. Snacks and dinner provided. Tuesday, May 28, tonight! 5-8 p.m., Bike East Bay HQ, 466 Water Street, Oakland.
- Thursday Is Local Media a Type of Public Space? Studies have shown that local newspapers increase the accountability of local government, keeping bureaucratic costs down while serving as a democratizing force. Is it time to consider local media to be a type of public space, subsidized in recognition of its function as a public good? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, May 30, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Intro to Urban Bicycling. In partnership with Ford GoBikes, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is offering a 90-minute course covering bicycling for everyday riding, the rules of the road, route planning, how to use Ford GoBikes, and details of Bike Share for All (Ford GoBikes’ program for low-income participants). Thursday, May 30, 6:30-8 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
- Saturday Better Market Street Open House. Stop by one of the city’s two Open Houses to learn more about Better Market Street, the City’s multi-agency proposal to transform 2.2 miles of Market Street – from Steuart Street to Octavia Boulevard. Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon, 1117 Market Street, S.F.
- Saturday Excelsior Bikes. This workshop is funded by the Excelsior Collaborative and Mission YMCA. Learn the fundamentals of balancing and gliding a bike before adding pedals. Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., James Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave., S.F.
- Sunday Presidio Picnic. Bike over to the Presidio to enjoy beautiful views, good company and a rotating lineup of 30+ international mobile food creators. Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Presidio Main Post Lawn, 103 Montgomery Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.