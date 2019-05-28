Today’s Headlines

  • BART to Double Bike Capacity on New Trains (SFExaminer)
  • The Best and Worst Apps for Navigation Public Transit (MercNews)
  • Riding Muni Like a Pro (Curbed)
  • Elon Musk Doesn’t Get Transportation (NBCBayArea)
  • Oakland’s Pothole Vigilantes (SFChron)
  • Dublin Fastest Growing City (Curbed)
  • Plan to End Mental Health Crisis on the Streets (SFChron)
  • Berkeley May Put Sidewalk Clearing on Hold (KQED)
  • City Wants Bernal Heights Land Back (SFChron)
  • Mission District Murals (SFChron)
  • Legacy of Skateboarder Killed on SoMa Street (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA