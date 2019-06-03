This Week: Clement Avenue Cycletrack, SFMTA Board, Octavia Open House
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Clement Avenue Cycletrack Workshop. The City of Alameda invites you to participate in a community workshop on improved (protected) bike lanes and other safety measures on Clement Avenue between Grand Street and Broadway. Monday/tonight! June 3, 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. This is the regular meeting of the SFMTA Board. Important on this month’s agenda: a proposal to modify the traffic code to allow SFMTA engineers to build protected bike lanes much more quickly. Come testify in favor of streamlining the installation of protected bike lanes. Tuesday, June 4, 1 p.m., Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Octavia Open House. As part of the Octavia Boulevard Enhancement Program, SFMTA is advancing a proposal to close one block of Octavia Street to motorized traffic, between Linden and Hayes streets, to create safer travel conditions around Patricia’s Green. Come give input on the plan. Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Hayes Valley Playground (Hayes & Buchanan), S.F.
- Wednesday Strategic Planning for Passenger Rail. Two of the major passenger rail services that serve Santa Clara County, Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) and Capitol Corridor, are in the midst of developing new strategic plans that align with the 2018 California State Rail Plan, which calls for a coordinated, statewide network through new operation and capital investment strategies. Come hear how these plans will work together. Wednesday, June 5, 12:30, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Better Market Street Open House. Stop by SFMTA’s open house to learn more about Better Market Street, the City’s multi-agency proposal to transform 2.2 miles of Market Street – from Steuart Street to Octavia Boulevard. Wednesday, June 5, 4-7 p.m., A.C.T. Costume Shop, 1117 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a perfect place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, June 7, 8-9 a.m., Stable Cafe, 2128 Folsom Street, S.F.
- Sunday Sunday Streets, Golden Gate Park. Sunday Streets’ longest route runs through the Outer Sunset and parts of Golden Gate Park, following the city’s western edge along the super-scenic Great Highway, providing car-free open streets and fun, free activities for all. Sunday, June 9, 11-4 p.m. See route map for location.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.