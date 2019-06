Today’s Headlines

Better Market Street Plan to Make Cycling Safer (NBCBayArea)

Supes Unanimously Approve Heminger for SFMTA Board (SFChron)

Google Maps Stopped from Loading Muni Data (SFExaminer)

Scooter Caught Fire in San Francisco Warehouse (SFExaminer)

Scooter Companies Becoming More Cautious (Economist)

Architect Extols ‘Missing Middle’ Housing (SFChron)

Massive TOD Complex for West Oakland (SFChron)

Housing, Transportation Fuel Upcoming Ballot Measures (Bloomberg)

India Basin Park Renovation (SFWeekly)

Skateboarding and Architecture (Curbed)

Commentary: Pass the Affordable Housing Bond (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA