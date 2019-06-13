Today’s Headlines

  • Bird Scooters Coming Back After Acquiring Scoot (SFExaminer, LATimes)
  • SFMTA Holds Off Issuing Bikeshare Permits (SFExaminer)
  • New BART Fare Gates Clamp Down on Disabled People (SFExaminer)
  • Judge Again Clears Bay Area Bridge Toll Hike (SFChron)
  • Plans for San Francisco Waterfront (SFChron)
  • North Beach’s Empty Storefronts (SFChron)
  • Coliseum BART’s Pedestrian Walkway (SFChron)
  • Condos Planned Near San Leandro BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Lafayette BART to Exchange Car Storage for Bike Station (EastBayTimes)
  • Gas Leak Shuts Down ACE Train (SFChron)
  • Remembering the Embarcadero Freeway (SFChron)

