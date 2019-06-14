Today’s Headlines

BART Approves Fare Hikes (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, SFChron)

Can City Convince Public Transbay Terminal is Safe? (SFChron)

S.F. Property Owners Maintain Streets City Rejects (SFChron)

Oakland to Put Traffic Light on Foothill/26th (EastBayTimes)

Unofficial Signs on Muni (Hoodline)

Huge Street Tree Topples on Sutter Street (SFChron)

Agreement Reached on Housing Bond (SFExaminer)

Huge New Silicon Valley Mixed Development (Curbed)

Berkeley Motorists Hit Pedestrian and Parked Car (Berkeleyside)

San Rafael Opens Bike and Ped Bridge (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Excessive Scooter Crackdown (SFChron)

Commentary: City Needs Trees (SFExaminer)

