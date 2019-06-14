Today’s Headlines
- BART Approves Fare Hikes (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, SFChron)
- Can City Convince Public Transbay Terminal is Safe? (SFChron)
- S.F. Property Owners Maintain Streets City Rejects (SFChron)
- Oakland to Put Traffic Light on Foothill/26th (EastBayTimes)
- Unofficial Signs on Muni (Hoodline)
- Huge Street Tree Topples on Sutter Street (SFChron)
- Agreement Reached on Housing Bond (SFExaminer)
- Huge New Silicon Valley Mixed Development (Curbed)
- Berkeley Motorists Hit Pedestrian and Parked Car (Berkeleyside)
- San Rafael Opens Bike and Ped Bridge (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Excessive Scooter Crackdown (SFChron)
- Commentary: City Needs Trees (SFExaminer)
