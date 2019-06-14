Today’s Headlines

  • BART Approves Fare Hikes (SFExaminer, EastBayTimesSFChron)
  • Can City Convince Public Transbay Terminal is Safe? (SFChron)
  • S.F. Property Owners Maintain Streets City Rejects (SFChron)
  • Oakland to Put Traffic Light on Foothill/26th (EastBayTimes)
  • Unofficial Signs on Muni (Hoodline)
  • Huge Street Tree Topples on Sutter Street (SFChron)
  • Agreement Reached on Housing Bond (SFExaminer)
  • Huge New Silicon Valley Mixed Development (Curbed)
  • Berkeley Motorists Hit Pedestrian and Parked Car (Berkeleyside)
  • San Rafael Opens Bike and Ped Bridge (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Excessive Scooter Crackdown (SFChron)
  • Commentary: City Needs Trees (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA