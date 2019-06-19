Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Approves Upgrades to Folsom and Howard (SFExaminer, KQED)

Cash Fares to Rise on Muni (SFChron, SFWeekly)

Bike-share Stations Coming to SMART Train (PressDemocrat)

Public Works Removes Hayes Valley Street Hearts (Hoodline)

More on Richmond Ferry Ridership (KCBS)

More Push for Bay Crossings (EastBayTimes)

Condos Proposed at Chase Center (Curbed)

Google Pledges $1 Billion for Housing (SFExaminer, Curbed, KQED)

More on Eagle Plaza Community Space and Leather (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Commentary: Uber Driver Demands a Living Wage (SFChron)

Commentary: More Views on Ride Hail Legislation (SFChron1, SFChron2)

Commentary: CalPERS Must Stop Transit Worker Pension Windfall (EastBayTimes)

