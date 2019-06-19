Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Approves Upgrades to Folsom and Howard (SFExaminer, KQED)
- Cash Fares to Rise on Muni (SFChron, SFWeekly)
- Bike-share Stations Coming to SMART Train (PressDemocrat)
- Public Works Removes Hayes Valley Street Hearts (Hoodline)
- More on Richmond Ferry Ridership (KCBS)
- More Push for Bay Crossings (EastBayTimes)
- Condos Proposed at Chase Center (Curbed)
- Google Pledges $1 Billion for Housing (SFExaminer, Curbed, KQED)
- More on Eagle Plaza Community Space and Leather (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Uber Driver Demands a Living Wage (SFChron)
- Commentary: More Views on Ride Hail Legislation (SFChron1, SFChron2)
- Commentary: CalPERS Must Stop Transit Worker Pension Windfall (EastBayTimes)
