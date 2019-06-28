Today’s Headlines

Air Compressor Behind Monday’s BART Breakdown (SFChron)

BART Critics Vent (EastBayTimes)

BART, Bikes and Escalators (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Hits Pedestrian Near Salesforce (Hoodline)

Valencia Street Still Dangerous (SFWeekly)

California Cities Could Face Fines for Inadequate Housing (MercNews)

Carrot and Stick Approach to Housing (SFChron)

Planned Bay Fair Transit Village (BizTimes)

Queer Transit Stickers (SFWeekly)

Do Dogs Need Clipper Cards? (SFGate)

Enjoying Davis, CA by Bike (SFChron)

Commentary: Legislators Should Live Housing Crisis (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA