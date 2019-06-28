Today’s Headlines

  • Air Compressor Behind Monday’s BART Breakdown (SFChron)
  • BART Critics Vent (EastBayTimes)
  • BART, Bikes and Escalators (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Hits Pedestrian Near Salesforce (Hoodline)
  • Valencia Street Still Dangerous (SFWeekly)
  • California Cities Could Face Fines for Inadequate Housing (MercNews)
  • Carrot and Stick Approach to Housing (SFChron)
  • Planned Bay Fair Transit Village (BizTimes)
  • Queer Transit Stickers (SFWeekly)
  • Do Dogs Need Clipper Cards? (SFGate)
  • Enjoying Davis, CA by Bike (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Legislators Should Live Housing Crisis (SFChron)

