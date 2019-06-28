Today’s Headlines
- Air Compressor Behind Monday’s BART Breakdown (SFChron)
- BART Critics Vent (EastBayTimes)
- BART, Bikes and Escalators (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Hits Pedestrian Near Salesforce (Hoodline)
- Valencia Street Still Dangerous (SFWeekly)
- California Cities Could Face Fines for Inadequate Housing (MercNews)
- Carrot and Stick Approach to Housing (SFChron)
- Planned Bay Fair Transit Village (BizTimes)
- Queer Transit Stickers (SFWeekly)
- Do Dogs Need Clipper Cards? (SFGate)
- Enjoying Davis, CA by Bike (SFChron)
- Commentary: Legislators Should Live Housing Crisis (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA