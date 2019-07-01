Today’s Headlines
- Replacing Transbay Transit Center Leadership (SFExaminer)
- More on Transit Fares Going Up (KQED)
- Bike Share Drought (SFChron)
- More on Oakland Embarcadero Bridge (EastBayTimes)
- Man Hit by BART in Union City (EastBayTimes)
- City Puts Haight McDonald’s Plans on Ice (Hoodline)
- Japan Center Malls (SFChron)
- Apple’s Circular Headquarters (Curbed)
- Uber Boat Hailing? (Gadgets)
- Letters: Muni Task Force Needs More Customer Input (SFChron)
- Commentary: Housing is a Moral Issue (Almanac)
- Commentary: Who Needs HSR if We have the San Joaquin? (SFChron)
