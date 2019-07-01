Today’s Headlines

  • Replacing Transbay Transit Center Leadership (SFExaminer)
  • More on Transit Fares Going Up (KQED)
  • Bike Share Drought (SFChron)
  • More on Oakland Embarcadero Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • Man Hit by BART in Union City (EastBayTimes)
  • City Puts Haight McDonald’s Plans on Ice (Hoodline)
  • Japan Center Malls (SFChron)
  • Apple’s Circular Headquarters (Curbed)
  • Uber Boat Hailing? (Gadgets)
  • Letters: Muni Task Force Needs More Customer Input (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Housing is a Moral Issue (Almanac)
  • Commentary: Who Needs HSR if We have the San Joaquin? (SFChron)

  • So, transit fares keep rising, yet transit service, especially Muni, continues a downward spiral.