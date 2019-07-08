This Week: Seventh Street, Downtown Oakland, Ride at Night
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Seventh Street Open House. In 2017, SFMTA installed traffic safety improvements for people walking, biking, taking transit, and driving between Market Street and Folsom as part of the 7th Street Safety Project. The SFMTA plans to extend improvements between Townsend Street and 16th this month. Come hear about the plans and give feedback. Tuesday, July 9, 6-8 p.m., Recology Golden Gate, Auditorium Room, 900 7th Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Big Changes in Downtown Oakland. With renovations around Lake Merritt and massive new construction projects on the horizon, come discuss how urban design can define the public realm. Wednesday, July 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Learning to Ride After Dark. This is an indoor, classroom-only workshop for adults and teens, made possible via a partnership between Bike East Bay and the city of Alameda. No bike required. Wednesday, July 10, 1-2 p.m., Mastick Senior Center, 1155 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda.
- Wednesday Taylor Street Safety Improvements Walk. SFMTA just installed short-term safety fixes including removing a vehicle travel lane, painting pedestrian safety zones at intersections to slow turning cars, and adding a no-turn-on-red at Eddy Street. Come join Walk SF for a tour of current and upcoming improvements. Wednesday, July 10, 5-6:30 p.m., meets at Boedekker Park, 246 Eddy Street, S.F.
- Saturday Gals with Gears Ride the Iron Horse Trail. Join the Gals for a casually paced roll along the fully paved Iron Horse Trail. They’ll meet at Pleasant Hill BART, hop on the trail for a trip to downtown Danville, stop for coffee, lounge around a bit and then and return to Pleasant Hill BART. Estimated time with breaks and regroups is about 3-4 hours. Saturday, July 13, meet at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. push-off time. Pleasant Hill BART Station, 1365 Treat Blvd., Walnut Creek.
- Sunday An Insider’s Tour of Jack London’s Farmers Market. Jack London Square’s food scene is booming, with new restaurant openings and a market hall in the works. Its farmers market has helped anchor this waterfront for 30 years. Join SPUR for a discussion of its history and operations. Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m., Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org
- Sunday Sunday Street Mission. Come participate in San Francisco’s favorite open streets event. Sunday, July 14, 11-4 p.m., Duboce Ave to 26th St, Valencia Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.