Today’s Headlines

Bus Service to Resume to Transbay Saturday (NBCBayArea)

BART’s Double Stack Gates (SFChron)

Scooters are the Future of Urban Mobility? (CNBC)

Haight Street Merchants Protest Street Construction (Hoodline)

Movie Screenings in Fern Alley (Hoodline)

Tourist Run Down by Motorist (NBCBayArea)

Family Remembers San Jose Cyclist Killed by Motorist (NBCBayArea)

Fremont Navigation Center Battle (SFChron)

And Housing is Still Insane (CBSLocal)

Now Helicopter Hailing? (EastBayTimes)

The Fate of Old San Francisco Ferries (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA