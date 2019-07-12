Today’s Headlines

More on New BART Fare Gates (Kron4)

How to Get Your Ear Buds off BART Tracks (SFGate)

BART and Transit Fast Facts (MercNews)

More on Lyft’s Legal Monopoly on Bike Share (CourthouseNews)

Motorist Who Struck SFPD Bike Cop Found Guilty (NBCBayArea)

Supes Again Block Housing Reform (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Teacher Housing (SFWeekly)

Homeless Camps in Silicon Valley Visible from Space (CBSLocal)

San Mateo Turns off Red-Light Cameras (CBSLocal)

Motorist Runs Down Toddler in Santa Rosa (CBSLocal, NBCBayArea)

Food Truck Park in the Bayview (SFChron)

Beautiful Bay Area Libraries (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA