Today’s Headlines

  • More on New BART Fare Gates (Kron4)
  • How to Get Your Ear Buds off BART Tracks (SFGate)
  • BART and Transit Fast Facts (MercNews)
  • More on Lyft’s Legal Monopoly on Bike Share (CourthouseNews)
  • Motorist Who Struck SFPD Bike Cop Found Guilty (NBCBayArea)
  • Supes Again Block Housing Reform (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • More on Teacher Housing (SFWeekly)
  • Homeless Camps in Silicon Valley Visible from Space (CBSLocal)
  • San Mateo Turns off Red-Light Cameras (CBSLocal)
  • Motorist Runs Down Toddler in Santa Rosa (CBSLocal, NBCBayArea)
  • Food Truck Park in the Bayview (SFChron)
  • Beautiful Bay Area Libraries (Curbed)

  • thielges

    On retrieving items dropped on tracks, here’s a nifty sign indicating that the station agent has a retrieval tool: