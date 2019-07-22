Save the Date for Streetsblog’s Ten-Year Anniversary Party!

enlargementcheat2

On Tuesday, September 10, Streetsblog San Francisco will be celebrating its tenth birthday party with a reception at Manny’s in the Mission from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s quite an accomplishment for an online, nonprofit publication to reach this milestone (and it was touch-and-go there a couple of times), and we want to celebrate in style.

We hope we’ll see you there. Guests will include past Streetsblog editors Bryan Goebel, Aaron Bialick, and Michael Rhodes, in addition to Streetsblog’s publisher, Damien Newton. We’ve also got invitations out to a host of special guests, including many familiar names in the safe and livable streets community.

For now, please save the date: September 10, 6 p.m., at Manny’s in the Mission, 3092 16th Street at Valencia, in San Francisco!

Register here. And be sure to share the news with your friends on social media.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Michael Rhodes |
As Livable Streets parties go, this week holds an embarrassment of riches, culminating with Streetsblog San Francisco’s very own celebration. Here’s a taste of what’s in store. Tuesday through Saturday: Bicycle Film Festival. The Bicycle Film Festival is back this year with concerts, parties, art shows, bike polo, and plenty of bike films, in both San […]

This Week: Vision Zero, Fruitvale Bike-Share, Ballots and Brews

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Vision Zero Action Strategy Workshop. The city is in the process of updating its two-year action strategy for Vision Zero. Join this public meeting to help determine what works and revise elements as part of the next 2017-2018 Action Strategy for Vision Zero San Francisco. The […]

This Week: Bringing Back Main Street, Hub Project, Pride Parade

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Mission Community Hearing. Supervisor David Campos and the SFMTA are holding a public hearing about tweaking the design of the Mission Street Red transit-only lanes. This is in response to complaints by local merchants that the lanes are hurting their bottom lines. SFMTA and the […]