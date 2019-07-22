This Week: Transit Modeling, SFMTA Director, 6th and Taylor
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Understanding Major Changes to a Transit Network. How does the way that we model the benefits of transportation projects–often in isolation and on a project-by-project basis–influence what we choose to invest in? With new data tools, how can we better understand what improvements will have the greatest impact on expanding connections to housing and jobs? Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, July 23, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Tuesday SFMTA Director Search Committee. This committee, which will take public comment, is tasked with finding a new director for SFMTA. Tuesday, July 23, 3:30 p.m., Noe Valley Conference Room, Floor 7 (Rm. 7075), One South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Thursday 6th Street and Taylor Street Urban Design Open House. Project teams will be presenting various design elements like decorative crosswalks and street furnishings. Thursday, July 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1010 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Golden Wheel Awards. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for their annual party and awards ceremony. Thursday, July 25, 6:30-9 p.m., The Green Room at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
- Saturday Urban Bicycling Workshop with Bay Wheels. Learn the basics of biking in San Francisco at SFBC’s intro to city cycling workshop. In partnership with Bay Wheels (formerly Ford GoBike), they are offering a 90-minute course covering bicycling for everyday riding. Saturday, July 27, 1-2:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street., S.F.
- Sunday Walk SF Member Walk SoMa. See the changing face of SoMa on a 2.5 mile tour of this dynamic, diverse neighborhood. Starting at Van Ness Station and ending at 5th & Market. Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Van Ness Station, 1525 Market Street, S.F.
- Sunday Urban Cycling – Albany. This Bike East Bay class will cover on-road, on-your-bike practice sessions, working in small groups with certified instructors to improve handling skills, emergency maneuvers, and ability to confidently and safely bike on all types of streets and pathways. Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Victory Field, Monroe Street and 10th Street, University Village, basketball courts, Albany.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.