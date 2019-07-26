Today’s Headlines

Central Subway Gets New Manager (SFChron, KGO)

Tour of Central Subway (KTVU)

Another Bus Substitution for T-Third (Hoodline)

BART Picks Bob Powers (SFChron)

BART Turnstile ‘Hostile?’ (EastBayTimes)

More Elevator Attendants for BART (SFExaminer)

More on Glen Park BART Architecture (EastBayTimes)

More on Buses Returning to Transbay (Hoodline)

More on Dangerous Streets of the Tenderloin (KGO)

Conflict Over SMART Bike Path (MarinIJ)

More on Teacher Housing Plan (Curbed)

Commentary: Rebuild Cities for People (SFChron)

