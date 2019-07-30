Today’s Headlines

Motorist Seriously Injures Pedestrian at Turk/Van Ness (SFChron, Hoodline)

California Pushes Ahead with Self-Driving Cars (KQED)

Adaptive Bike Riders in Golden Gate Park (SFChron)

‘Corporate Rentals’ Draw Scrutiny (SFExaminer)

Happy in the Sunset (SFGate)

Why More Mentally Ill Wander the Streets? (SFChron)

Busing the Homeless out of San Francisco (SFChron)

Academy of Arts Master Plan (Hoodline)

How to Fix 101 Corridor (EastBayTimes)

What’s in Berkeley’s Housing Pipeline? (Berkeleyside)

Invest More in HSR Bookends? (LATimes)

Commentary: California Must Demand ‘Green’ AVs (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA