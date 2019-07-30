Today’s Headlines

  • Motorist Seriously Injures Pedestrian at Turk/Van Ness (SFChronHoodline)
  • California Pushes Ahead with Self-Driving Cars (KQED)
  • Adaptive Bike Riders in Golden Gate Park (SFChron)
  • ‘Corporate Rentals’ Draw Scrutiny (SFExaminer)
  • Happy in the Sunset (SFGate)
  • Why More Mentally Ill Wander the Streets? (SFChron)
  • Busing the Homeless out of San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Academy of Arts Master Plan (Hoodline)
  • How to Fix 101 Corridor (EastBayTimes)
  • What’s in Berkeley’s Housing Pipeline? (Berkeleyside)
  • Invest More in HSR Bookends? (LATimes)
  • Commentary: California Must Demand ‘Green’ AVs (SFGate)

