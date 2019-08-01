Today’s Headlines

Lyft Bike Burns (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)

Cars Cause Wildfires (MarinIJ)

Bikes are Better than Birds (TheVerge)

Changing Construction Priorities on HSR (EastBayTimes)

Strong Job Growth Supports Caltrain Expansion (Almanac)

S.F.’s Hottest Neighborhoods (SFGate)

Golden Gate Homeless Numbers Decline (SFExaminer)

Midwestern Views on San Francisco (SFGate)

Reporter Rationalizes Distracted Driving (Almanac)

Take the Bus from the Bay to LA? (Almanac)

Commentary: Editorial Board Still Hates HSR (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA