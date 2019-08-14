Today’s Headlines
- Ride ‘Share’ Hitting Financial Realities (SFWeekly)
- Gas Station Fights Geary Bus Lanes (SFChron)
- AAA Advocates for AVs (EastBayTimes)
- ‘Spare the Air’ Alert Today (KRON4)
- Feds Award Funds for New Ferry (MarinIJ, CBSLocal)
- Golden Gate Ferry Considers Discount Tickets (SFExaminer)
- BART Replacing Rails on Antioch Line (EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Projects That Finished On Time (Curbed)
- New Name for Julius Kahn Playground (SFExaminer)
- Treasure Island Projects Used Old Bay Bridge Steel (Curbed)
- State Probes Conduct in RM3 Campaign (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA