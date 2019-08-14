Today’s Headlines

Ride ‘Share’ Hitting Financial Realities (SFWeekly)

Gas Station Fights Geary Bus Lanes (SFChron)

AAA Advocates for AVs (EastBayTimes)

‘Spare the Air’ Alert Today (KRON4)

Feds Award Funds for New Ferry (MarinIJ, CBSLocal)

Golden Gate Ferry Considers Discount Tickets (SFExaminer)

BART Replacing Rails on Antioch Line (EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Projects That Finished On Time (Curbed)

New Name for Julius Kahn Playground (SFExaminer)

Treasure Island Projects Used Old Bay Bridge Steel (Curbed)

State Probes Conduct in RM3 Campaign (EastBayTimes)

