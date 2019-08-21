Eyes on the Street: Terry Francois Protected Bike Lane Near Completion

Much of it is already rideable. Workers say it'll be soft opening as early as this weekend.

SFMTA workers pose with their bike stencil. Photos Streetsblog/Rudick
SFMTA workers pose with their bike stencil. Photos Streetsblog/Rudick

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

SFMTA workers were putting the finishing touches on San Francisco’s newest protected bike infrastructure this afternoon – a two-way cycle track on Terry Francois Blvd., running one-mile from Mariposa to Mission Rock.

The new bike lane is basically open for business
The new bike lane is basically open for business

The bike lane is basically open for business, although it’s still not so easy to get to, given the construction going on all around it. Streetsblog only saw a couple of cyclists this afternoon enjoying the already great facility.

Not many cyclists are able to use this facility yet, due to all the construction around it. But a few have figure it out.
Not many cyclists are able to use this facility yet, due to all the construction around it. But a few have figured it out.
Crews were adding plastic posts at crosswalks and the few driveways along the route
Crews were adding plastic posts at crosswalks and the few driveways along the route.

“This is what our Waterfront can and should look like. Terry Francois is the result of years of planning and collaboration between the city, advocates, and developers,” wrote the Bicycle Coalition’s Charles Deffarges, in an email to Streetsblog. “We’re excited to keep this new route accessible during future Mission Bay construction and connected to the Embarcadero.”

Two-way cycle tracks work in places such as this, along the coast, where there are few to no driveways or intersections.

Meanwhile, construction workers were blocking the bike lane in several places (one can hope there will be less of this once it’s officially open). And during Streetsblog’s ride, the bike lane was also obstructed by the police. In this case, however, we’re not too perturbed by it, despite the mess. See pics below:

Get out of the f'ing bike lane! Well, okay. Horses are fine.
Get out of the f’ing bike lane! Well, okay. Horses are fine.
Cyclists contend with a lot of sh*t when it comes to bike lanes, but usually not literally.
Cyclists contend with a lot of horsesh*t when it comes to bike lanes, but usually not literally.

Workers at the site said the bike lane’s “soft open” would be as soon as this weekend, although, obviously, it’s already available for business. The bike lane is part of the larger Chase Center project, which includes upgrades to the T-Third and surrounding streets. That said, according to SFMTA documents, the cycle tracks were supposed to open last month.

More photos of the new bike lane–and the end of the bike lane just north of Mission Rock–below:

A construction crew working on the sidewalk completely blocked the bike lane. Of course, this is understandable and, one hopes, not a sign of things to come
A construction crew working on the sidewalk completely blocked the bike lane. In this case, this was probably unavoidable and, one hopes, not a sign of things to come.
Temporary stencil near the end of the lane at Illinois
Temporary markings near the end of the lane at Illinois and Mariposa.
Of course, the protected bike lane ends as soon as it gets to the Port's building. Because, of course, it's the Port.
The protected bike lane ends just before it reaches this Port of San Francisco building. A worker at the site said the Port’s contribution to the design of the bike lane was to make sure parking losses were avoided.
These horses asses were using the bike lane--literally.
These horses’ asses were blocking the bike lane… Okay, we’ll stop now.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week in Livable Streets Events

By Aaron Bialick |
This week, five mayoral candidates talk transit with the SFTRU, SPUR hosts forums on improving bicycling and transit, and Walk SF tours the Islais Creek Watershed. Here are the highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday: SFTRU Meeting: Mayoral Candidate Forum. Mayoral candidates Phil Ting, David Chiu, John Avalos, Tony Hall, and Terry Baum will join tonight’s San Francisco Transit […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
SFMTA Proposes Regulations for Private Shuttles Sharing Muni Stops (SF Chronicle) Drunk Man on Bicycle Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tenderloin (SF Appeal, SFGate) More on Plan Bay Area Passage (SFGate, Appeal, EBX, MIJ); Chron: Cities Must Stand Up to NIMBYism Video: Pretty Good Snapshot of Popular Streets for Bicycling in San Francisco (7×7) Man Steals AC Transit Bus From […]

This Week: SFMTA Budget Talks, Supes Hear Shuttle Appeal

By Streetsblog |
This week, the SFMTA’s Board of Directors begins its budget talks, the Board of Supervisors hears an appeal on the SFMTA’s private shuttle regulation pilot program, and SPUR hosts a bicycle tour of the city’s newest green infrastructure. Here are this week’s calendar highlights: Tuesday: The SFMTA Board of Directors meets to discuss the agency’s FY 2015-16 budget. This is your […]