Eyes on the Street: Terry Francois Protected Bike Lane Near Completion Much of it is already rideable. Workers say it'll be soft opening as early as this weekend.

SFMTA workers were putting the finishing touches on San Francisco’s newest protected bike infrastructure this afternoon – a two-way cycle track on Terry Francois Blvd., running one-mile from Mariposa to Mission Rock.

The bike lane is basically open for business, although it’s still not so easy to get to, given the construction going on all around it. Streetsblog only saw a couple of cyclists this afternoon enjoying the already great facility.

“This is what our Waterfront can and should look like. Terry Francois is the result of years of planning and collaboration between the city, advocates, and developers,” wrote the Bicycle Coalition’s Charles Deffarges, in an email to Streetsblog. “We’re excited to keep this new route accessible during future Mission Bay construction and connected to the Embarcadero.”

Two-way cycle tracks work in places such as this, along the coast, where there are few to no driveways or intersections.

Meanwhile, construction workers were blocking the bike lane in several places (one can hope there will be less of this once it’s officially open). And during Streetsblog’s ride, the bike lane was also obstructed by the police. In this case, however, we’re not too perturbed by it, despite the mess. See pics below:

Workers at the site said the bike lane’s “soft open” would be as soon as this weekend, although, obviously, it’s already available for business. The bike lane is part of the larger Chase Center project, which includes upgrades to the T-Third and surrounding streets. That said, according to SFMTA documents, the cycle tracks were supposed to open last month.

More photos of the new bike lane–and the end of the bike lane just north of Mission Rock–below: