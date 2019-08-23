Today’s Headlines
- More on Caltrans Fight Against Safe Streets (SFChron)
- Proposed BART Board Busker/Panhandling Ban (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Proposed Mega Measure (Patch, DailyJournal)
- Bay Area Commuters Spend 100 Hours a Year in Traffic (KPIX)
- Getting Around Without a Car (Curbed)
- Oakland Paving Forgotten Side Streets (SFChron)
- Berkeley Official Recovers from Devastating Crash (Berkeleyside)
- Cabbies Complain about Uber/Lyft (SFChron)
- Uber Drivers and the Right to Own Data (Citylab)
- Another Store to Shutter at Castro Safeway Complex (Hoodline)
- Bay to Sea Trail (Almanac)
