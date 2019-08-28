Today’s Headlines
- BART and Muni Merchandise? (SFGate)
- BART Police in Altercation with Teenage Girls (SFExaminer)
- More Smart Trash Cans to Reduce Litter (CBSLocal)
- Plan to Stabilize Millennium Tower (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- Safe Parking Site up for Approval (SFExaminer)
- Tour of Chase Center (Curbed)
- Ambulances Delayed by Mission Bay Traffic (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Kills Cyclist in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
- Reactions to Scooters Overseas (Time)
- Future of East Bay Regional Park District (Berkleyside)
- Weird Stuff Dredged from Lake Merritt (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA