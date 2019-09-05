Today’s Headlines
- More Homeless People on BART (SFChron)
- Ferry Building to Undergo Restoration (Curbed)
- Taking Transit to New Chase Center (KCBS)
- Cleaning the Mission (Hoodline)
- Planning Director to Retire (BizTimes)
- Motorists Endanger Children (EastBayTimes)
- 14 Victims of Sexual Assault File Suit Against Lyft (SFGate)
- Menlo Park to Require More All-Electric Buildings (Almanac)
- The History of Napa’s Wine Train (SFChron)
- S.F.’s Rock and Roll Landmarks (SFGate)
- Commentary: Transit Stations Should be Beautiful (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA