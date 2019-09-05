Today’s Headlines

  • More Homeless People on BART (SFChron)
  • Ferry Building to Undergo Restoration (Curbed)
  • Taking Transit to New Chase Center (KCBS)
  • Cleaning the Mission (Hoodline)
  • Planning Director to Retire (BizTimes)
  • Motorists Endanger Children (EastBayTimes)
  • 14 Victims of Sexual Assault File Suit Against Lyft (SFGate)
  • Menlo Park to Require More All-Electric Buildings (Almanac)
  • The History of Napa’s Wine Train (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Rock and Roll Landmarks (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Transit Stations Should be Beautiful (SFChron)

