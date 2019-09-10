Today’s Headlines

BART Abandons ‘Shark Fin’ Fare Gates (SFChron)

More on BART Moving Offices (Curbed)

More on Transit Week (SFExaminer)

Antioch Line Repairs to be Completed Before ‘Fleet Week’ (EastBayTimes)

Merchants Still Complain about Transit Lanes (MissionLocal)

More Traffic Violence, Motorist Hits Pedestrian on Mission (Hoodline)

More on Attempts to Stop Carnage on S.F. Streets (GoldenGateExpress)

Hacking Berkeley Roadsigns (Berkeleyside)

How Neighborhoods Got their Names (Curbed)

Letter: S.F. Should Focus on Reckless Drivers (SFChron)

Commentary: Nobody’s “Sharing” with Uber (SFChron)

