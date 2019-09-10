Today’s Headlines

  • BART Abandons ‘Shark Fin’ Fare Gates (SFChron)
  • More on BART Moving Offices (Curbed)
  • More on Transit Week (SFExaminer)
  • Antioch Line Repairs to be Completed Before ‘Fleet Week’ (EastBayTimes)
  • Merchants Still Complain about Transit Lanes (MissionLocal)
  • More Traffic Violence, Motorist Hits Pedestrian on Mission (Hoodline)
  • More on Attempts to Stop Carnage on S.F. Streets (GoldenGateExpress)
  • Hacking Berkeley Roadsigns (Berkeleyside)
  • How Neighborhoods Got their Names (Curbed)
  • Letter: S.F. Should Focus on Reckless Drivers (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Nobody’s “Sharing” with Uber (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA