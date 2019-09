Today’s Headlines

Lyft Adds Protected Bike Lanes to its App (VentureBeat)

The Quest for Better Bus Signs (Citylab)

Navigation Apps are Causing Traffic Chaos (Spectrum)

California Keeps Building Sprawl (SFChron)

Transportation, Housing, Climate Change Podcast (SFChron)

Trump to Rescind California Emissions (SFChron)

Lawmakers Look for Way to Maintain Emissions Standards (SFChron)

Bezos Starts Corporate Climate Pledge (SFGate)

Person Killed by BART Train at Powell Station (SFGate, SFExaminer)

And a Fire on BART’s Richmond Line (EastBayTimes)

And Motorists Kill Animals Too (EastBayTimes)

Bayview Mural Restored (Hoodline)

