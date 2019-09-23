Today’s Headlines

  • Thousands Take to Street in Climate Strike (SFExaminer)
  • Supe Candidates Back Car-Free Streets (SFExaminer)
  • Behind the Push for More Regional Transit (EastBayTimes)
  • California Must Reduce Driving to Fight Climate Change (SFChron)
  • State’s Power is Getting Greener (SFChron)
  • More on HSR Alignment to S.F. (Curbed)
  • Residents Sue Over SMART Train Horns (MarinIJ)
  • Critics Challenge Housing Calculus (MarinIJ)
  • Motorist Kills Cyclist in Vallejo (SFGate)
  • Lake Merritt and Oakland Museum will Finally Connect (SFChron)
  • Giant Bridge Came out of Nowhere? (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • Critical Mass in 1994 (SFChron)

