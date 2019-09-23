Today’s Headlines

Thousands Take to Street in Climate Strike (SFExaminer)

Supe Candidates Back Car-Free Streets (SFExaminer)

Behind the Push for More Regional Transit (EastBayTimes)

California Must Reduce Driving to Fight Climate Change (SFChron)

State’s Power is Getting Greener (SFChron)

More on HSR Alignment to S.F. (Curbed)

Residents Sue Over SMART Train Horns (MarinIJ)

Critics Challenge Housing Calculus (MarinIJ)

Motorist Kills Cyclist in Vallejo (SFGate)

Lake Merritt and Oakland Museum will Finally Connect (SFChron)

Giant Bridge Came out of Nowhere? (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Critical Mass in 1994 (SFChron)

