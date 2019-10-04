Today’s Headlines

New Traffic Safety Improvements in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)

New Ferry Service and Other Transit to Chase Center (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Caltrain Lays out Plans for 15-Minute Service (MercNews)

Caltrain Board Reacts to Proposed Mega Measure (BizTimes)

Inside Muni’s Car Barn (SFGate)

Mayor Breed, Housing and the Misery on the Sidewalk (SFChron)

More on ‘Bouldergate’ (KQED)

Public/Infrastructure Bank for San Francisco? (SFChron)

Fremont’s Mobility Commission (EastBayTimes)

Caltrans to Rebuild 101 at Alemany Circle (SFChron)

Commentary: Save the Oakland Coliseum (Curbed)

