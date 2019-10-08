Radio Podcast: Update on ‘Vision Zero’ Streetsblog Participates in Panel at KALW Radio

Streetsblog participated in a live radio broadcast on KALW about Vision Zero yesterday evening. Guests also included Marta Lindsey, Communications Director at Walk SF, and Megan Wier, Director of the Program on Health, Equity and Sustainability at the SF Department of Public Health and co-chair of the Vision Zero San Francisco Task Force.

The show, which was hosted by City Visions’ Joseph Pace, was an update on Vision Zero efforts to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries and a look at how effective they have have been so far. Other topics included automated speed enforcement, Dutch-style infrastructure, and how to get SFMTA to install safety features faster.

You can listen to the audio below or by clicking on the City Visions page at KALW.

Note: in the broadcast I said the 7th Street project took about six months; the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition puts it at about 100 days, “give or take.”