Radio Podcast: Update on ‘Vision Zero’

Streetsblog Participates in Panel at KALW Radio

Protesting private cars on Market Street back in May--a major goal of safety advocates that may soon be realized. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
Streetsblog participated in a live radio broadcast on KALW about Vision Zero yesterday evening. Guests also included Marta Lindsey, Communications Director at Walk SF, and Megan Wier, Director of the Program on Health, Equity and Sustainability at the SF Department of Public Health and co-chair of the Vision Zero San Francisco Task Force.

The show, which was hosted by City Visions’ Joseph Pace, was an update on Vision Zero efforts to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries and a look at how effective they have have been so far. Other topics included automated speed enforcementDutch-style infrastructure, and how to get SFMTA to install safety features faster.

You can listen to the audio below or by clicking on the City Visions page at KALW.

Note: in the broadcast I said the 7th Street project took about six months; the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition puts it at about 100 days, “give or take.”

  • Parker

    Some good conversation here, especially the points made by Roger. I think there are a lot of people like the first caller – they’ve lived here a long time and don’t fully understand the changes that are happening to street design and initially reject them. It’d take a longer conversation to really dive into their concerns, but I think those people are likely able to be convinced of the importance of Vision Zero. Vision Zero, if done properly, has positive implications for all people, for the environment, and for public space in the City as a whole.

    With half assed Vision Zero, greater car ownership, more vehicle miles traveled, and the addition of TNCs, I can understand why it’s difficult for many people to believe that it’s possible.

