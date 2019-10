Today’s Headlines

Here’s this morning’s rundown of all things streetsie:

BART Will Run During Blackouts (SFGate, Curbed)

What’s Opened, Closed, Transit Etc., During Blackouts (MercNews)

Gasp! BART Might Price Parking at What it’s Worth (SFChron)

New Leadership for Downtown Connector? (SFExaminer)

Shots Fired at Pittsburg/Bay Point Station (SFBay)

Bus-Only Lanes on Broadway in Oakland (MercNews)

Regulators to Vote on SMART Crossing (PressDemocrat)

Pilot Program for Lombard Toll Nears Approval (SFExaminer)

Outer Sunset’s First Major Condo Development in Years (Curbed)

Uber/Inequality is Causing Gridlock (Atlantic)

Commentary: Stanford Must Provide Some Housing, Transportation (MercNews)

