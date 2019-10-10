Today’s Headlines

Here’s this morning’s rundown of all things streetsie:

Run Down on Power Outages, and BART Issue (SFChron)

So Far Power Outages Spare San Francisco, But Muni Has Plans (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Regulatory Attitude Changing Towards Mobility Tech (SFChron)

BART Delayed by Person Making Threats, Man on Tracks (SFExaminer1, SFExaminer2)

Man Charged with Deliberately Murdering Woman with his Car (EastBayTimes)

California Will Miss Emissions Goals (SFChron)

Confusion Over Oakland Coliseum Site (SFChron)

Stanford Research Park Tries to Shift Commute Habits (PaloAltoOnline)

San Rafael Approves an Apartment Building (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Caltrans Unprepared for Power Outage (EastBayTimes)

