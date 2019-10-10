Today’s Headlines

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho
Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

Here’s this morning’s rundown of all things streetsie:

  • Run Down on Power Outages, and BART Issue (SFChron)
  • So Far Power Outages Spare San Francisco, But Muni Has Plans (SFExaminer)
  • S.F.’s Regulatory Attitude Changing Towards Mobility Tech (SFChron)
  • BART Delayed by Person Making Threats, Man on Tracks (SFExaminer1, SFExaminer2)
  • Man Charged with Deliberately Murdering Woman with his Car (EastBayTimes)
  • California Will Miss Emissions Goals (SFChron)
  • Confusion Over Oakland Coliseum Site (SFChron)
  • Stanford Research Park Tries to Shift Commute Habits (PaloAltoOnline)
  • San Rafael Approves an Apartment Building (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Caltrans Unprepared for Power Outage (EastBayTimes)

