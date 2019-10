Today’s Headlines

BART Slows, Checked After Quake (SFGate)

Are S.F.’s Towers Earthquake Safe? (SFChron)

S.F. Downsizes Scooter Fleet Size (SFExaminer)

More on Better Market Street (KRON4)

SFMTA to Trim F-Line Schedule (Hoodline)

Truck Collides with Cable Car (NBCBayArea, ABC7)

Give all Buses Their Own Lane (Curbed)

Inner Sunset Streets to Get Work (Hoodline)

Mission Dolores Cleaning Tax? (SFExaminer)

Ingleside Builds a Wall (SFExaminer)

Commentary: ‘Big One’ Will Make Housing Crisis Worse (SFChron)

Commentary: Seeking a Better Market Street (SFExaminer)

