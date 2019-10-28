Today’s Headlines
- On Fires, Hazardous Air, BART, Transit (SFChron)
- BART Chief Talks with Riders (SFChron)
- BART’s Real Problem isn’t Buskers (SFChron)
- Mixed Cheers for Transit (EastBayTimes)
- Bus Yard Housing Plan Calls for 500 Units (SFExaminer)
- Car Free Streets Could be Future of Cities (VOX)
- More on Increasing Danger to Pedestrians (Wired)
- Scooter Company Layoffs (SFChron)
- Winds Blow Trees onto the Streets (SFExaminer)
- Uber/Lyft Gig Law Could Target Taxis (SFChron)
- Transit Center and the World’s Most Expensive Cracks (PopularMechanics)
- Commentary: Prop. A Addresses Need for Housing (SFExaminer)
