Today’s Headlines

  • On Fires, Hazardous Air, BART, Transit (SFChron)
  • BART Chief Talks with Riders (SFChron)
  • BART’s Real Problem isn’t Buskers (SFChron)
  • Mixed Cheers for Transit (EastBayTimes)
  • Bus Yard Housing Plan Calls for 500 Units (SFExaminer)
  • Car Free Streets Could be Future of Cities (VOX)
  • More on Increasing Danger to Pedestrians (Wired)
  • Scooter Company Layoffs (SFChron)
  • Winds Blow Trees onto the Streets (SFExaminer)
  • Uber/Lyft Gig Law Could Target Taxis (SFChron)
  • Transit Center and the World’s Most Expensive Cracks (PopularMechanics)
  • Commentary: Prop. A Addresses Need for Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

This work is not sustainable without support from readers such as you. Consider a donation