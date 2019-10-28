Today’s Headlines

On Fires, Hazardous Air, BART, Transit (SFChron)

BART Chief Talks with Riders (SFChron)

BART’s Real Problem isn’t Buskers (SFChron)

Mixed Cheers for Transit (EastBayTimes)

Bus Yard Housing Plan Calls for 500 Units (SFExaminer)

Car Free Streets Could be Future of Cities (VOX)

More on Increasing Danger to Pedestrians (Wired)

Scooter Company Layoffs (SFChron)

Winds Blow Trees onto the Streets (SFExaminer)

Uber/Lyft Gig Law Could Target Taxis (SFChron)

Transit Center and the World’s Most Expensive Cracks (PopularMechanics)

Commentary: Prop. A Addresses Need for Housing (SFExaminer)

