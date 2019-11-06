Today’s Headlines
- Breed Coasts into Election Win, Other Election Results (SFChron, SFGate)
- Affordable Housing Bond has Narrow Lead (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Uber Tax Trailing (SFChron)
- More on Traffic Violence Emergency Resolution (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- Smoke from Ranch and Eagle Fires to Reach Bay Area (SFGate)
- Horsing Around on BART (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Bar Car on BART? (SFChron)
- How Much Tech Will Invest in Housing (Curbed)
- Who Owns Silicon Valley? (KQED)
- Where People Who Leave California Go (SFGate)
- Bay Area’s Roughest Roads (EastBayTimes)
- Berkeley Wants Input on Public Toilets (Berkeleyside)
