Today’s Headlines

BART Cuffs Man for Eating Sandwich (SFGate, CBSNews)

BART Apologizes, Police Demand Apology (EastBayTimes, SFExaminer)

Should You Thank Your Bus Driver? (SFGate)

City Hall Toilets Knocked Out by Van Ness BRT (SFExaminer)

Uber Tax Good News for Muni (SFExaminer)

More on Lyft e-Bikes Returning (BicycleRetailer)

More on Hardened Centerlines on Foothill (MercNews, CBSLocal)

Pedestrian Dies after Potrero Hill Crash (SFWeekly)

Woman Recalls Moment Distracted Driver Struck Her (SFChron)

Affordable Housing Wins Big (SFWeekly)

Commentary: Housing Message is Muddled (SFChron)

Commentary: Affordable Homes in Every Neighborhood (SFExaminer)

