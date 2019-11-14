Today’s Headlines

More on SFMTA’s Incoming Leader, Jeffrey Tumlin (SFChron, SFExaminer, KPIX)

Berkeley Moves Towards ‘Idaho Stop’ (Berkeleyside)

BART Sandwich Eater to Sue BART (SFExaminer)

Oakland BRT Delayed (SFChron)

SMART Completes Novato Testing (MarinIJ)

SFMTA Says ’20 is Plenty’ (Curbed)

Motorist Kills Woman in Excelsior (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

Tenderloin Launches Merchants Association to Address Alleys (Hoodline)

Berkeley Traffic Circles Will Keep Trees (Berkeleyside)

Is Green Paint Helpful? (EastBayTimes)

Prop. 13 Overhaul Backed by Top Dems (SFChron)

Awesome Pic of Raccoons Swarming Muni (Hoodline)

