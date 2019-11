Today’s Headlines

Motorists May Not Like SFMTA’s Incoming Chief (SFChron)

Central Subway Art (FOX2)

Muni’s Lack of Chinese Translators Hurts Outreach (SFExaminer)

BART Needs to Hire ‘Ambassadors’ (SFChron)

BART Wants to Speed Up Installation of New Gates (SFChron)

Does BART Need Help? (SFChron)

BART Suspect Had Been Arrested 12 Hours Before Murder (SFChron)

SMART Train Applies for Quiet Zones (MarinIJ)

More on E-Bikes Returning to NY, SF (Digital Journal)

Uber Banned in London (SFGate)

Is California Housing Law Working? (MercNews)

California Housing Crisis Overview (Curbed)

