Today’s Headlines

BART Director Wants Police Citations Audited for Bias (SFExaminer)

When Will Berryessa and Milpitas BART Open? (EastBayTimes)

Transportation Realities that Didn’t Exist 10 Years Ago (Curbed)

Plan to Ban Cars from Market Street–in 1963 (SFChron)

S.F. Supes Still Against Transit Housing Density Bill (SFExaminer)

Heavy Trucks Worst Polluters (SFChron)

Emergency Crews Prep for Larkspur Opening (MarinIJ)

Marin Makes Progress on Homelessness (SFChron)

Funny ‘No Parking’ Signs (SFGate)

Bay Area Spots Ruined by Social Media (SFGate)

An Unlikely BART Romance (SFGate)

Commentary: What S.F. Needs in a Planning Director (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

How long have you been reading Streetsblog without supporting our work? Yes, you (Maybe?) Turn over a new leaf and donate today