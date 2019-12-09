This Week: Holiday Parties, SoMa Quick Build Projects
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Wednesday S.F. Transit Riders End of the Year Party. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders for food, drinks, music, and their annual volunteer awards at their Rapid Advocate End of Year Party. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m., Remix, 1128 Howard Street, S.F.
- Wednesday District 6 Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Open House. Learn about street safety projects in the South of Market (SoMa) and Tenderloin neighborhoods. Additionally, the SFMTA will be holding an engineering public hearing for two SoMa neighborhood projects, The Howard Street and 7th Street Phase III Quick-Build projects. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m., Bessie Carmichael Elementary School, 375 7th St., S.F.
- Wednesday Concord Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting. The BPAC will discuss a 2020 grant funding application for the West Concord Bikeways Phase 2 project and the election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for 2020. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., Permit Conference Room, Concord Civic Center, 1950 Parkside Drive, Concord.
- Thursday Alemany Corridor Safety Project Open House. Come learn more about this SFCTA’s Neighborhood Transportation Improvement Program (NTIP) funded project to identifying safety and accessibility improvements on Alemany Boulevard between Sickles Avenue and Rousseau Street. Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Balboa High School, 1000 Cayuga Avenue, Balboa High School Cafeteria, S.F.
- Thursday Streetsblog Holiday Social. Join Streetsblog at its holiday social for readers and staff. Thursday, Dec. 13, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m., Lucky Duck Oakland, 302 12th Street, Oakland, at the corner of 12th and Harrison, a four-minute walk from 12th Street/Oakland City Center BART.
- Saturday Trail and Habitat Stewardship: Laguna Honda. This effort engages the community and new volunteers to build the trail, it also creates a new destination for visitors, is an asset to the Hospital community, and will become part of the larger San Francisco trail system. Come volunteer and help out. Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Laguna Honda Hospital, 375 Laguna Honda Blvd., S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. 2-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m., Bike East Bay office, 466 Water Street, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.