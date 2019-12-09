This Week: Holiday Parties, SoMa Quick Build Projects

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Wednesday S.F. Transit Riders End of the Year Party. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders for food, drinks, music, and their annual volunteer awards at their Rapid Advocate End of Year Party. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m., Remix, 1128 Howard Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday District 6 Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Open House. Learn about street safety projects in the South of Market (SoMa) and Tenderloin neighborhoods. Additionally, the SFMTA will be holding an engineering public hearing for two SoMa neighborhood projects, The Howard Street and 7th Street Phase III Quick-Build projects. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m., Bessie Carmichael Elementary School, 375 7th St., S.F.
  • Wednesday Concord Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting. The BPAC will discuss a 2020 grant funding application for the West Concord Bikeways Phase 2 project and the election of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for 2020. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., Permit Conference Room, Concord Civic Center, 1950 Parkside Drive, Concord.
  • Thursday Alemany Corridor Safety Project Open House. Come learn more about this SFCTA’s Neighborhood Transportation Improvement Program (NTIP) funded project to identifying safety and accessibility improvements on Alemany Boulevard between Sickles Avenue and Rousseau Street. Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Balboa High School, 1000 Cayuga Avenue, Balboa High School Cafeteria, S.F.
  • Thursday Streetsblog Holiday Social. Join Streetsblog at its holiday social for readers and staff. Thursday, Dec. 13, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m., Lucky Duck Oakland, 302 12th Street, Oakland, at the corner of 12th and Harrison, a four-minute walk from 12th Street/Oakland City Center BART.
  • Saturday Trail and Habitat Stewardship: Laguna Honda. This effort engages the community and new volunteers to build the trail, it also creates a new destination for visitors, is an asset to the Hospital community, and will become part of the larger San Francisco trail system. Come volunteer and help out. Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Laguna Honda Hospital, 375 Laguna Honda Blvd., S.F.
  • Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. 2-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m., Bike East Bay office, 466 Water Street, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Clipper Card, Organizing 101, Elevated Oasis

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Rationalizing Bay Area Fares. The Clipper card has made it easier to use public transit around the Bay Area, but there is still so much more that can be done. Cities such as Zürich, London and Toronto have a wealth of experience in the area of fare […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Caltrain, SFBC All-Member Meeting, SB 35

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday/today! Caltrain’s 2040 Vision. Caltrain’s vision for the Peninsula corridor in 2040 includes electrified train service, greater integration with other transit operators, and additional trains, among other improvements. To bring this to fruition, the agency is developing a business plan to be implemented in 2020. Tuesday/today!, Jan. 22, 12:30 […]

This Week: City Trivia Night, Caltrain, SoMa Member Committee

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! City Trivia Night XI. City Trivia Night is back. Six themed rounds of searing questions relating to cities, architecture, urban planning and policy make this event the ultimate showcase of urbanist talent and planning geekery. Bring your own team of six or join up with […]

This Week: Clean Energy, Bicycle Advisory Committee, Woonerven Party

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! The Future of Clean Energy in Cities. Come hear about the energy problems in our cities and how new technology is working to address them. Mon., tonight! Dec. 5, 6 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, SF. Free for SPUR members. $10 for non-members. Monday tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory […]