Streetsblog Holiday Party Next Week!

This year we're holding it in Oakland at the Lucky Duck restaurant/bike shop

Coffee, Bikes, Food, Beer... sounds like the makings of a good party to us. Photo: Streetsblog

Streetsblog will be holding a little holiday social for readers and staff on Thursday, December 12, 7–9 p.m. at Lucky Duck, at the corner of 12th and Harrison in Oakland, a four-minute walk from 12th Street/Oakland City Center BART.

As Streetsblog readers are no-doubt aware, this has been a tumultuous but incredibly successful year for our scrappy little publication. Back in March we lost a major funder, but our readers stepped up and through small to medium donations we were able to fill in the hole in our budget. Then in September we celebrated our ten-year anniversary and were honored to receive an award from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for our work advocating for safe and livable streets.

We’ll have some announcements to make at the party, but mostly this is an opportunity for readers to meet with and share a drink and snacks with Melanie Curry, Roger Rudick, and friends. Come meet your favorite Streetsbloggers and relax with friends you didn’t even know you had.

Since our ten-year anniversary party was in the Mission, we opted this year to have the holiday party in Oakland. Again, that will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m. at Lucky Duck Oakland, 302 12th Street. Keep in mind Lucky Duck is a combo bike shop/bar/cafe, so this is also an opportunity to get your bike tuned up or grab some new gear…along with your beer.

We look forward to seeing you there.

The event is free and open to the public. Also, this is our end-of-the-year pledge drive, so you can make a donation at the event, or click to donate anytime online.

