Emergency Fund Drive Goals Met Thanks to You! Despite losing a grant, Streetsblog is secure for at least another year thanks to your support

Thanks to your support, Streetsblog’s emergency two-month fundraising drive finished with $17,642 from 150 donations. The last check, the 150th donation, actually came in the mail today.

While this is short of our original goal, it is enough that we can budget for a full-time editor for Streetsblog in our 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

We don’t know how to say thank you enough. But we’ll try. We’ll be notifying winners of our raffle over the next week or two. And we’ll be holding our 10-year-anniversary party on September 12. We hope to see you all there. So please save the date.

To review, last March Streetsblog found itself in a serious pickle. The Craigslist Charitable Fund, which had generously supported us for over a decade, changed its priorities and is not supporting transportation advocacy groups this year. This was a key source of funding for Streetsblog. There was a very real possibility Streetsblog would have to reduce its publishing schedule or worse.

But we put out the call for help and you, the readers, came through!

With 150 donations, you let us know that you appreciate what we do and want us to continue. As a result, we are now in a solid enough fiscal position to catch our breath and start looking for new funding sources. You gave us that chance. And we won’t let you down. We’re already getting grant applications out and seeking new ad revenue. As before, any ideas for ongoing funding are welcome.

And of course, if you missed your chance to join us in the fundraising drive, we’re always accepting tax-deductible donations. You can make one by clicking here.