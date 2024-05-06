S.F. Fire Apologies for Tweeting About Imaginary Bike Rule

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
The San Francisco Fire Department has apologized for sending out a "safety" tweet over the weekend that echoed the false belief among some drivers that cyclists are required to ride single file.
"Ride single file," the second bullet point in the tweet, was quickly flagged by advocates.
"There is no law," conceded Justin Schorr, a spokesperson for the SFFD, in a phone interview with Streetsblog. Schorr characterized that line in the tweet as a well-intentioned mistake that will be corrected in future statements.
"In San Francisco we have a number of unique bike lanes which don’t allow for more than one bike width," he wrote in a follow-up email. "The generalized message refers to riding in traffic and there is no law we know of to ride single file when in a traffic lane."
"We could have made the generality of these safety tips more clear indeed," he added.
In Streetsblog's view (and it's safe to say in the view of most cyclists) the best and only thing the San Francisco Fire Department's managers should do for bike safety is to get their own staff under control (exhibit 'A' below).
In the photo above, taken in front of the Cafe Réveille in Mission Rock last month when Streetsblog was out working on an unrelated story, a fire department official is parked in the clearly marked daylighting zone in front of a crosswalk. Every San Francisco cyclist and pedestrian has witnessed similar behavior from the department's employees.
That, in Streetsblog's view, is easy: first, "bike safety" messages maybe oughta involve telling drivers to be more careful, since they're the ones actually getting people killed. And the SFFD needs to start supporting Vision Zero street safety projects and stop parking in bike lanes unless there's a fire.