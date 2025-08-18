This Week: Affordable Housing, Berkeley Bike Plan, Fire Departments

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Affordable Housing and Trump. Join SPUR and hear from housing and funding experts on the federal budget landscape. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Berkeley Bike Plan Update. Join this virtual workshop to let the City of Berkeley hear how to improve bicycling and strengthen the network of calmed bikeways. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Safe Streets vs. Fire Departments. In this webinar, Zachary Lamb, Assistant Professor of City & Regional Planning at UC Berkeley, will present research on the physical, institutional, and cultural factors driving conflicts between advocates and fire departments. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Multimodal Accessibility Advisory Committee. This committee provides guidance on all accessibility related issues which involve the SFMTA. Thursday, Aug. 21, 1-3 p.m. Mission Conference Room/Room 3075, SFMTA Headquarters, One S. Van Ness Ave., SF. Or join via Zoom.
- Thursday Prescott Market Tour. Join SPUR for this tour of West Oakland's new food hall. Thursday, Aug. 21, 5-7 p.m. 1620 18th Street, Oakland.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Aug. 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, August 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
- Sunday Sunday Streets Bayview. This event transforms the streets of the Bayview, into a vibrant space for recreation, culture, and engagement. Sunday, Aug. 24, 12-4 p.m. Lane Street between Thomas Ave and Williams Avenue. Extensions on Thomas Ave and Underwood Ave along 3rd Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.