Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Events

This Week: Affordable Housing, Berkeley Bike Plan, Fire Departments

8:08 AM PDT on August 18, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Affordable Housing and Trump. Join SPUR and hear from housing and funding experts on the federal budget landscape. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Berkeley Bike Plan Update. Join this virtual workshop to let the City of Berkeley hear how to improve bicycling and strengthen the network of calmed bikeways. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Safe Streets vs. Fire Departments. In this webinar, Zachary Lamb, Assistant Professor of City & Regional Planning at UC Berkeley, will present research on the physical, institutional, and cultural factors driving conflicts between advocates and fire departments. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Multimodal Accessibility Advisory Committee. This committee provides guidance on all accessibility related issues which involve the SFMTA. Thursday, Aug. 21, 1-3 p.m. Mission Conference Room/Room 3075, SFMTA Headquarters, One S. Van Ness Ave., SF. Or join via Zoom.
  • Thursday Prescott Market Tour. Join SPUR for this tour of West Oakland's new food hall. Thursday, Aug. 21, 5-7 p.m. 1620 18th Street, Oakland.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Aug. 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate ParkBORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, August 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
  • Sunday Sunday Streets Bayview. This event transforms the streets of the Bayview, into a vibrant space for recreation, culture, and engagement. Sunday, Aug. 24, 12-4 p.m. Lane Street between Thomas Ave and Williams Avenue. Extensions on Thomas Ave and Underwood Ave along 3rd Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 18

August 18, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

The ‘Disconnect’: City Traffic Cops Ignore Severe Parking Scofflaws

August 17, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Armchair Urbanist Reviews Basics of California HSR

August 15, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Bike Bakersfield, Calbike Team Up to Flip the Script on Kern County Grand Jury

August 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 15

August 15, 2025
See all posts