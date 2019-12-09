Today’s Headlines
- Changes Coming to Bay Area Commutes (ABC7)
- S.F. Scooter Shakeup (SFChron)
- Transit Delays Due to BART Work, Flooding (SFExaminer, ABC7)
- Marin Submits Wish List for Transportation (MarinIJ)
- Muni Honors Rosa Parks (SFBay)
- Uber Reveals Long List of Sexual Assaults (SFExaminer, ABCNews)
- Freeways Aren’t Free (EastBayTimes)
- Home Prices Hit Most Vulnerable (MercNews)
- Santa Rosa Wants Downtown Development (SFChron)
- Commentary: State Can Help Plan for Density (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: We Need a Local Green New Deal (SJSpotlight)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Thanks for reading. If you have a couple bucks to help this work continue, please share at this link