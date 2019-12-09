Today’s Headlines

Changes Coming to Bay Area Commutes (ABC7)

S.F. Scooter Shakeup (SFChron)

Transit Delays Due to BART Work, Flooding (SFExaminer, ABC7)

Marin Submits Wish List for Transportation (MarinIJ)

Muni Honors Rosa Parks (SFBay)

Uber Reveals Long List of Sexual Assaults (SFExaminer, ABCNews)

Freeways Aren’t Free (EastBayTimes)

Home Prices Hit Most Vulnerable (MercNews)

Santa Rosa Wants Downtown Development (SFChron)

Commentary: State Can Help Plan for Density (SFExaminer)

Commentary: We Need a Local Green New Deal (SJSpotlight)

