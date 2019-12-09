Today’s Headlines

  • Changes Coming to Bay Area Commutes (ABC7)
  • S.F. Scooter Shakeup (SFChron)
  • Transit Delays Due to BART Work, Flooding (SFExaminer, ABC7)
  • Marin Submits Wish List for Transportation (MarinIJ)
  • Muni Honors Rosa Parks (SFBay)
  • Uber Reveals Long List of Sexual Assaults (SFExaminerABCNews)
  • Freeways Aren’t Free (EastBayTimes)
  • Home Prices Hit Most Vulnerable (MercNews)
  • Santa Rosa Wants Downtown Development (SFChron)
  • Commentary: State Can Help Plan for Density (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: We Need a Local Green New Deal (SJSpotlight)

