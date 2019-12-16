Today’s Headlines

Muni Needs Maintenance Workers (SFChron)

More on Red-Carpet Bus Lanes (Wired)

More on SMART Train Larkspur Extension (SFChron, MarinIJ)

Thousands of Cyclists Ride RSR Bridge (RichmondConfidential)

Citations Up on Valencia (SFExaminer)

City Wants to Force Lyft to Accept Cash Payments (SFExaminer)

Hundreds More Scooters to Zip Down S.F. Streets (SFChron)

Security Guards Harass Planner for Photographing Bike Racks (KTVU)

Bike Thieves Take Bait in Sting (SFBay)

Southbound Shattuck to Become Two-Way Street (Berkeleyside)

Architect Confronts Climate Change (Curbed)

Commentary: How to Make SMART Train Better (MarinIJ)

