Today’s Headlines

To Speed Buses, City Cuts Private Car Storage (SFChron)

Lyft May Not End Cash Bike Share (SFExaminer)

Castro Muni to Get New Elevator (Hoodline)

More on DMV Permitting Autonomous Cars for Deliveries (EastBayTimes)

Can Cargo Bikes Solve Delivery Issue? (MHL)

Navigation Center to Open in D3 (SFExaminer)

Map of Sea Level Rise Impacts (SFGate)

Photos Show How Much S.F. Has Changed (BizInsider)

Most Beautiful Places to get Married in San Francisco (Curbed)

Commentary: SMART Must Release Ridership (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Golf Courses or Affordable Housing? (48Hills)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be taking a winter holiday hiatus starting tomorrow, Dec. 20. Look for some occasional syndication during the winter break. We’ll be back in full swing at the start of the new year. See you in 2020!

