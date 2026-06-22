Commentary: Imagine what SMART Could do with the $11 Billion Caltrans Will Flush Away Widening State Route 37

An AI-imagined shot of a full investment into SMART crossing a restored Brazos Railroad Bridge near Napa.
In “Anatomy of a landslide,” Austin Murphy of the Press Democrat explores how voters in Sonoma and Marin overwhelmingly came out to support the SMART train, despite all the organized opposition:
That Secretariat-like margin was one of the more remarkable results from the North Bay’s June 2 primary election. With the win, SMART flipped the script from six years ago, when a measure seeking renewal of the sales tax was trounced. Needing a two-thirds majority, and up against a roughly $2 million anti-SMART campaign bankrolled by a wealthy local family, it limped in at 53.6%.
That’s also about ten times the cost of building the 48 miles of the current north-south SMART train between Marin and Sonoma.
As the SMART train extension north from Windsor to Healdsburg continues, it’s important to remember there’s also an unfunded east-west SMART extension proposal. The 2019 study showed that such an extension, using new tracks on existing rights of way, would cost $780 million to $1.3 billion (between $1 billion and $1.7 billion in 2026 dollars). The difference depends on the desired speed and quality of service.
The study showed that “a rail connection between Novato and Suisun could provide much-needed relief to commuters that currently rely on State Route 37.” This option would also offer connections to Sacramento via Suisun-Fairfield Amtrak.
Bonus: given the inland routing, the rail corridor is less likely to be underwater.
The study primarily envisioned replacing the aged tracks and bridges to permit speeds around 60 mph. However, if the state spent the kind of money it’s happy to throw away on widening SR 37, they should have more than enough to double-track and electrify the whole system. That’s why Streetsblog used a rendering depicting electrification in the lead image; if the state has so much transportation money, why not go for 110 mph operations? That would help it compete with the door-to-door advantage of automobiles.
The point is, the money to give the North Bay a world-class rail transportation network exists. It always has. California has too many leaders, unfortunately, who would rather waste billions on underwater highways and just hand-wave about the environment.
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Commercial passenger aviation has nearly zero passenger deaths per year compared to about 40,000 roadway deaths. That's not a function of driving being inherently riskier — it is a function of what our leaders decide is "safe enough."