Today’s Headlines

Car Advocates Fight Page Street Safety (SFExaminer)

SFMTA Team Brings Loading Zones to Irving Street (SFExaminer)

More on Transit Housing Bill (SFChron, KQED, Curbed)

State Lawmaker Pushes Back on Transit Housing (SFChron)

BART to get WiFi (SFChron, CBSLocal)

Rogue Scooter Company Fakes Permit (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More Subway Closures Coming (Hoodline)

Does ‘Smart’ Parking Reduce Traffic? (SFWeekly)

Bay Area Cities by Mottoes (SFChron)

Would Flying Ubers Still Block the Bike Lane? (BizTimes)

Commentary: Real Opposition to Transit Housing Bill is from Rich NIMBYs (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA