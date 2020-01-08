Today’s Headlines
- Car Advocates Fight Page Street Safety (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Team Brings Loading Zones to Irving Street (SFExaminer)
- More on Transit Housing Bill (SFChron, KQED, Curbed)
- State Lawmaker Pushes Back on Transit Housing (SFChron)
- BART to get WiFi (SFChron, CBSLocal)
- Rogue Scooter Company Fakes Permit (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More Subway Closures Coming (Hoodline)
- Does ‘Smart’ Parking Reduce Traffic? (SFWeekly)
- Bay Area Cities by Mottoes (SFChron)
- Would Flying Ubers Still Block the Bike Lane? (BizTimes)
- Commentary: Real Opposition to Transit Housing Bill is from Rich NIMBYs (SFChron)
