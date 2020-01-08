Today’s Headlines

  • Car Advocates Fight Page Street Safety (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA Team Brings Loading Zones to Irving Street (SFExaminer)
  • More on Transit Housing Bill (SFChron, KQED, Curbed)
  • State Lawmaker Pushes Back on Transit Housing (SFChron)
  • BART to get WiFi (SFChronCBSLocal)
  • Rogue Scooter Company Fakes Permit (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • More Subway Closures Coming (Hoodline)
  • Does ‘Smart’ Parking Reduce Traffic? (SFWeekly)
  • Bay Area Cities by Mottoes (SFChron)
  • Would Flying Ubers Still Block the Bike Lane? (BizTimes)
  • Commentary: Real Opposition to Transit Housing Bill is from Rich NIMBYs (SFChron)

