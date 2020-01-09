Today’s Headlines
- Breed Talks Transit Housing, Homelessness (SFExaminer)
- BART Delayed by Person on Tracks (SFChron)
- SMART Board Calls for more Ridership Data (MarinIJ)
- Crossroads for Dumbarton Rail (DailyJournal)
- BART Robbery Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
- Bus Shelters in Stanford Research Park (PaloAltoOnline)
- Study Says Scooter Injuries on the Rise (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- More on Adaptive Scooters (SFChron)
- More on Ferris Wheel for GG Park (Curbed)
- Laurel Heights Wants to Block Development (Curbed)
- Concord Housing Project Endangered (SFChron)
- S.F.’s Preview of Rising Sea Levels (SFChron)
