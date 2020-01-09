Today’s Headlines

Breed Talks Transit Housing, Homelessness (SFExaminer)

BART Delayed by Person on Tracks (SFChron)

SMART Board Calls for more Ridership Data (MarinIJ)

Crossroads for Dumbarton Rail (DailyJournal)

BART Robbery Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)

Bus Shelters in Stanford Research Park (PaloAltoOnline)

Study Says Scooter Injuries on the Rise (SFExaminer, SFChron)

More on Adaptive Scooters (SFChron)

More on Ferris Wheel for GG Park (Curbed)

Laurel Heights Wants to Block Development (Curbed)

Concord Housing Project Endangered (SFChron)

S.F.’s Preview of Rising Sea Levels (SFChron)

