Today’s Headlines

  • Breed Talks Transit Housing, Homelessness (SFExaminer)
  • BART Delayed by Person on Tracks (SFChron)
  • SMART Board Calls for more Ridership Data (MarinIJ)
  • Crossroads for Dumbarton Rail (DailyJournal)
  • BART Robbery Suspect Arrested (EastBayTimes)
  • Bus Shelters in Stanford Research Park (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Study Says Scooter Injuries on the Rise (SFExaminerSFChron)
  • More on Adaptive Scooters (SFChron)
  • More on Ferris Wheel for GG Park (Curbed)
  • Laurel Heights Wants to Block Development (Curbed)
  • Concord Housing Project Endangered (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Preview of Rising Sea Levels (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Thanks for reading. If you have a couple bucks to help this work continue, please share at this link