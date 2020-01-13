This Week: Pedestrian Committee, Lake Merritt, Downtown San Jose
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Pedestrian Safety Advisory Committee. This committee provides expertise on pedestrian safety, convenience, ambiance, and planning. Come join the discussion. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m., Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday Opening Up Lake Merritt’s Cultural Institutions. The Oakland Museum of California and the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center are poorly connected to both the lake and each other, but planned renovations to better integrate the area. Come hear an update on the plan. Wednesday, Jan. 15, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Downtown San Jose’s Public Space. Come learn how San Jose plans to better link and integrate Diridon Station, Guadalupe River Park and Santa Clara Street. Wednesday, Jan. 15, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Van Ness Business Advisory Committee. The Van Ness BAC meets monthly to provide recommendations and advice on ways the City can support businesses during construction of the Van Ness bus improvement project. Come join in. Thursday, Jan. 16, 3 p.m., Civic Center Conference Room, 3rd floor, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 S. Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Thursday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s headlight distribution event. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them most, distribution locations are kept a secret. Thursday, Jan. 16, 5-8 p.m. Contact the SFBC for details.
- Thursday Bike East Bay Member Meeting. Join your fellow Bike East Bay members at Sports Basement in Berkeley for pizza, drinks, and 20 percent off your purchases. Meet the new candidates, vote in your 2020 board of directors and get to know other members. Thursday, Jan. 16, 6:30-8 p.m., Sports Basement, 2727 Milvia Street, Berkeley.
- Friday Tiny Homes on Wheels. Los Angeles has already legalized tiny homes on wheels: portable living units that can be parked in the backyards of single-family homes or on underutilized public property to provide transitional housing. Can the Bay Area follow this example? Friday, Jan. 17, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
