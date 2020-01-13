Today’s Headlines

Bay Bridge Bus Lane Idea is Complicated (SFChron)

More on BART’s New Train Control System (SFGate, CBSLocal)

New BART Police Chief (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Castro Station Turns 40 (Hoodline)

Can e-Bikes Replace Cars? (SFChron)

Scooter Injury Data is Misleading (Treehugger)

Electric Moped Rentals in Oakland (EastBayTimes)

BART Suicide Prevention (SFWeekly)

Man Killed Riding Between Muni Train Cars (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Driver Strikes Pedestrian in Bayview (Hoodline)

Video Game Uses BART Howl to Scare (SFGate)

No Pants on BART (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

