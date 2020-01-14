Today’s Headlines
- Uber Calls on Congress to Boost Bike/Ped Safety (SmartCitiesDive)
- Legislator Wants Uber/Lyft Crash Data (SFExaminer)
- More on BART Police Patrols (KRON4)
- Silicon Valley Should Buy Electric Buses (GreenBiz)
- Millbrae Pushes for Transit Coordination (DailyJournal)
- Airport Claims it Has No Choice But to Build Parking? (SFChron)
- Palo Alto Mayors Talk Transit Housing (Curbed)
- Old Union Halls for Housing? (SFChron)
- Moving Underground? (SFGate, Curbed)
- Internment Camps for Homeless People? (Curbed)
- Should California Cities Be Punished for Not Helping Homeless? (SFExaminer)
- Homeless Program for S.F. Students and Families Receives Praise (SFExaminer)
