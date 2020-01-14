Today’s Headlines

Uber Calls on Congress to Boost Bike/Ped Safety (SmartCitiesDive)

Legislator Wants Uber/Lyft Crash Data (SFExaminer)

More on BART Police Patrols (KRON4)

Silicon Valley Should Buy Electric Buses (GreenBiz)

Millbrae Pushes for Transit Coordination (DailyJournal)

Airport Claims it Has No Choice But to Build Parking? (SFChron)

Palo Alto Mayors Talk Transit Housing (Curbed)

Old Union Halls for Housing? (SFChron)

Moving Underground? (SFGate, Curbed)

Internment Camps for Homeless People? (Curbed)

Should California Cities Be Punished for Not Helping Homeless? (SFExaminer)

Homeless Program for S.F. Students and Families Receives Praise (SFExaminer)

